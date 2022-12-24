Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,291,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $552.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.62 and a 200-day moving average of $505.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

