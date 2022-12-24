Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth $388,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. 9,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,352. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $88.39 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29.

