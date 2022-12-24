Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.27 Million Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. Vermilion Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 1,627,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.29. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

