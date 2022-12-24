Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 153.8% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,673,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,061,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.