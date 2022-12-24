K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KPLUY. Scotiabank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.43) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.47) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Monday, November 28th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

