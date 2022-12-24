Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 3.7%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 8,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,035,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock worth $39,147,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

