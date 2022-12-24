Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 3.7%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 8,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,035,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock worth $39,147,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.