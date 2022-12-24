L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Raised by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $206.24 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.31 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.40.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

