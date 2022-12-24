Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $152.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 1.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.