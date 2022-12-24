Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $152.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 1.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.5 %

Landstar System stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.