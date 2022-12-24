LBG Media (LON:LBG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

LBG Media Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of LON:LBG opened at GBX 107 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £220.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.65. LBG Media has a 1 year low of GBX 48.44 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 213 ($2.59).

Insider Activity at LBG Media

About LBG Media

In other news, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £459,000 ($557,580.17).

(Get Rating)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Featured Articles

