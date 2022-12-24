Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $156.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.77.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $121.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,769. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lear by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Lear by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

