Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after buying an additional 2,897,179 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

