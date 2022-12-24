Ledyard National Bank Has $2.03 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.79.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

