Ledyard National Bank Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,721,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after acquiring an additional 612,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

