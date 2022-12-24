Ledyard National Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $64.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $79.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.