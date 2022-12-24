Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

