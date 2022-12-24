LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

