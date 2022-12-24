Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 214,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $145.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.