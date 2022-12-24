LINK Price Tops $21.98 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. LINK has a market capitalization of $131.32 million and approximately $831,309.28 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.98 or 0.00130474 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $854.18 or 0.05070042 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00499202 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.17 or 0.29577948 BTC.
LINK Coin Profile
LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.
LINK Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
