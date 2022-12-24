Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). 580,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 910,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Live Company Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ranjit Murugason sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £22,500 ($27,332.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,700,000.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

