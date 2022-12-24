Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Decreased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $483.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $347.00 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

