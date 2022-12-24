Locus Chain (LOCUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.21 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $45.21 million and approximately $731,337.26 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

