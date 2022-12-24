Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 93,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 79,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

