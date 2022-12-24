Magic Internet Money (MIM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $161,246.74

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $161,246.74 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

