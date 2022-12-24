Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 55,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,613,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 555.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Magnite by 39.3% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $7,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Magnite by 138.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after acquiring an additional 646,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

