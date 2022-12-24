MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Tops One Day Volume of $518.98

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $58.83 million and approximately $518.98 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $889.63 or 0.05277072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00500191 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.25 or 0.29636583 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

