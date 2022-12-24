Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $43,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $232.41 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

