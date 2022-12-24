Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $51.80 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $51,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $332.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $481.44. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

