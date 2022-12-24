Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $85.21 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 669,823 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.09% of PayPal worth $85,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

