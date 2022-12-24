Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 13,524 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

