Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 18,485 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for about 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $155,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.60.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

SBAC stock opened at $282.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.06.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.