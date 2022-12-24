Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339,879 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 27,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.4% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.5% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 82,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $177.01 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

