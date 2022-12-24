Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,882 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after acquiring an additional 605,066 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 588,799 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,077,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 204,110 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.

