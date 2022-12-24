Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $922,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,951. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45.

