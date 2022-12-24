Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 943 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 944,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,438 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

