Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 984 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,906,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,846,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

