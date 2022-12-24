Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 7.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $20,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.