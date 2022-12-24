Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,260,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,708,000 after acquiring an additional 308,791 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after purchasing an additional 796,107 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 131,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

