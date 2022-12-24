Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 2.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.56. 313,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $109.99.

