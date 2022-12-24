Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.34% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Price Performance

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,851. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $97.26 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15.

