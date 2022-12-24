Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.64. 697,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,007. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

