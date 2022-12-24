Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XAR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $108.97. 37,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.48. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $127.90.

