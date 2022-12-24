Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,661 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 547,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,361. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

