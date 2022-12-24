Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after buying an additional 319,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after purchasing an additional 305,281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,770. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

