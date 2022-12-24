Mathes Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,780 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,235.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,610,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $1,081,235.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,610,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $101.99 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

