Mathes Company Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

DHR stock opened at $259.86 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.59 and its 200-day moving average is $266.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

