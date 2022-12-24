Mathes Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $312.04 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.72.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

