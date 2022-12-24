Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Mayfair Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Mayfair Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mayfair Gold Corp., an exploration-stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenn-Gib gold project that covers an area of 4,800 hectares comprising 21 fee simple patented properties, 153 unpatented mining claims, and 144 patented leasehold mining claims located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mayfair Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfair Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.