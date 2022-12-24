McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by WILLIAM ALLAN Corp

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.5% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.