McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

