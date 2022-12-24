McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average is $257.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

